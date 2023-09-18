Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Amir Khan has been more vocal of his personal life of late, admitting that wife Faryal is the boss at home

Amir Khan has commended Tyson Fury's Netflix documentary series and humorously noted that in their respective households, their wives take charge.

This comment comes in the wake of the marital challenges he faced with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

The 36-year-old boxer and his 31-year-old wife encountered a rough patch in their relationship recently when a former BBC presenter accused Amir of making inappropriate advances during an event they attended together.

However, Amir subsequently confirmed that the couple, who have been married for a decade and have three children together, have reconciled.

During an appearance on Capital XTRA Breakfast on Monday, Amir shared his thoughts on the documentary series At Home with the Furys and drew parallels between his domestic life with Faryal and that of Tyson and his wife, Paris.

He said: “I love Tyson Fury, honestly, he’s a friend of mine and at the same time, watching that show and seeing the soft side of him and the funny side of him.”

“Because that’s what people want to see. People think us fighters are always tough and always hot headed, but we’re soft at home.”

Amir explained: “The wives are the bosses. They tell us ‘do this’ and we have to do it. They tell you ‘jump’ you say, ‘how many times’. I’m telling you.”

“It don’t matter, you might be going into the ring and knocking men out and knocking these big giants out but when you are at home, they put you in your place and we see that in mine and in Tyson’s documentaries.”

He added: “I think it’s nice to see as fighters, we are normal people. For sportsmen and women, I think boxing, when it comes to boxing, we are the most simplest people.”