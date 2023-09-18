 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces

Kristen Bell issued a warning to her co-star Russell Brand not to "mess with" her while they were on the set of their 2008 film, Forgetting Sarah Marshall. This warning took place years before any sexual abuse allegations against the actor came to public attention.

“He didn’t try to mess with me or get in my pants. He knew I would lop his nuts off,” the actress, 43, said of Brand, 48, while speaking to the Scottish Daily Record in 2010.

In the comedy film, Bell took on the role of the titular character, Sarah Marshall, whereas Brand portrayed her on-screen boyfriend, Aldous Snow. The movie also featured Mila Kunis as Rachel Jansen and Jason Segel as Peter Bretter.

In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, which has gained renewed attention in light of the allegations, Bell revealed that she had initially "intimidated" Brand and cautioned him against any inappropriate behavior.

“I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the balls if he tried anything. So he was intimidated,” she said at the time.

Bell later admitted, however, that she “loved” working with Brand on the film — even if she might be “the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops.”

However, this stern warning is currently drawing significant attention and scrutiny, especially in light of the actor facing serious allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse from several women.

These alleged incidents, reportedly occurring between 2006 and 2013, have recently surfaced after four unidentified women disclosed their experiences in an exposé featured in the Sunday Times and a Channel 4 Dispatches TV special.

