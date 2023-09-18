Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’

Kim Kardashian has been dropping racy snaps from her summer get away with family and friends

Reality star Kim Kardashian dropped bombshell photos from her summer vacation with friends Natalie June Halcro and Olivia Pierson,

The SKIMS beauty took to Instagram on Monday to share some racy photos from her trip to a mystery location. The three rocked bikini bras. Kim opted for ripped jeans with a black bra. She flaunted a long ponytail braid with perfectly glowing skin.

Her two friends went for pajamas and a sheer black mini dress with their long hair let down in waves.

This comes after Kim recently shared blissful beach photos from her trip.

The mother of four recently gave her followers an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of her glamorous outfit for the Kering Foundation's second annual Caring for Women Dinner held on Tuesday.

In a montage video shared on her Instagram account on Friday, Kardashian dazzled in a dimly lit room, with camera flashes capturing the radiant sparkle of her blush pink crystal-embellished dress from various angles.

The crystals continued to glisten and twinkle as the reality star made her way to the car and struck poses on the red carpet at the upscale venue, The Pool.

In addition to the radiant gown, the video also showcased other dazzling moments, including a glimpse of the 10-carat pear-shaped and 8-carat pink diamond rings, both from Lorraine Schwartz, that Kim adorned herself with.

She also sported a pair of 3-carat pink diamond stud earrings, which added to the overall sparkle and elegance of her look.

The day prior, the SKIMS founder had posted several images of her stunning ensemble on her Instagram account, captioning the post with, "Caring for women at the Kering Foundation Gala."