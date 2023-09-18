 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Kim Kardashian has been dropping racy snaps from her summer get away with family and friends
Kim Kardashian has been dropping racy snaps from her summer get away with family and friends 

Reality star Kim Kardashian dropped bombshell photos from her summer vacation with friends Natalie June Halcro and Olivia Pierson,

The SKIMS beauty took to Instagram on Monday to share some racy photos from her trip to a mystery location. The three rocked bikini bras. Kim opted for ripped jeans with a black bra. She flaunted a long ponytail braid with perfectly glowing skin.

Her two friends went for pajamas and a sheer black mini dress with their long hair let down in waves.

This comes after Kim recently shared blissful beach photos from her trip.

The mother of four recently gave her followers an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of her glamorous outfit for the Kering Foundation's second annual Caring for Women Dinner held on Tuesday.

In a montage video shared on her Instagram account on Friday, Kardashian dazzled in a dimly lit room, with camera flashes capturing the radiant sparkle of her blush pink crystal-embellished dress from various angles.

The crystals continued to glisten and twinkle as the reality star made her way to the car and struck poses on the red carpet at the upscale venue, The Pool.

In addition to the radiant gown, the video also showcased other dazzling moments, including a glimpse of the 10-carat pear-shaped and 8-carat pink diamond rings, both from Lorraine Schwartz, that Kim adorned herself with.

She also sported a pair of 3-carat pink diamond stud earrings, which added to the overall sparkle and elegance of her look.

The day prior, the SKIMS founder had posted several images of her stunning ensemble on her Instagram account, captioning the post with, "Caring for women at the Kering Foundation Gala."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers

Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video video

Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

David Beckham roasts close pal Guy Ritchie with culinary skills

David Beckham roasts close pal Guy Ritchie with culinary skills

Kate Middleton experiences shocking moment at royal naval air station

Kate Middleton experiences shocking moment at royal naval air station
Woman approaches police after Russell Brand accused of sexual assault

Woman approaches police after Russell Brand accused of sexual assault

Prince William ditches YouTube?

Prince William ditches YouTube?
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into house

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into house