Kate Middleton 'not stupid', is fighting back 'the only way she can'

Kate Middleton is being her dignified self as Meghan Markle makes headlines at the Invictus Games.



The Princess of Wales, who is risked at the expense of gossip about her feud with Meghan, is keeping mum for her peace.

Journalist and commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine: "Kate’s not stupid.

"She wants any engagements that she’s involved in to get their rightful attention and coverage, and making sure she looks her best and behaves her best is part of that."

Mr Larcombe adds that she was “fighting back in the only way she can".

He added: "The Games are a big deal for Harry. It’s one of the biggest things he does, and Kate is just going to have to grin and bear the fact it’s the Harry and Meghan show while it’s on.

"Her way of dealing with anything they are up to is just to keep a dignified silence and carry on.

"It’s worked very well for her and William so far. Slow and steady wins the race,” concluded Mr Larcombe.