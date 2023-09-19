 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'not stupid', is fighting back 'the only way she can'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Kate Middleton is being her dignified self as Meghan Markle makes headlines at the Invictus Games.

The Princess of Wales, who is risked at the expense of gossip about her feud with Meghan, is keeping mum for her peace.

Journalist and commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine: "Kate’s not stupid.

"She wants any engagements that she’s involved in to get their rightful attention and coverage, and making sure she looks her best and behaves her best is part of that."

Mr Larcombe adds that she was “fighting back in the only way she can".

He added: "The Games are a big deal for Harry. It’s one of the biggest things he does, and Kate is just going to have to grin and bear the fact it’s the Harry and Meghan show while it’s on.

"Her way of dealing with anything they are up to is just to keep a dignified silence and carry on.

"It’s worked very well for her and William so far. Slow and steady wins the race,” concluded Mr Larcombe.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has 'full plate' as he comes to grip with new 'job'

Prince Harry has 'full plate' as he comes to grip with new 'job'
Mark Wahlberg's candid revelation: 'I don't think I'll be acting that much longer'

Mark Wahlberg's candid revelation: 'I don't think I'll be acting that much longer'
Russell Brand spilled beans on 'kissing' Meghan Markle in 2018 video

Russell Brand spilled beans on 'kissing' Meghan Markle in 2018
'Sound of Freedom' hero Tim Ballard faces controversial allegations of misconduct

'Sound of Freedom' hero Tim Ballard faces controversial allegations of misconduct
Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes

Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes
Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations video

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations
Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'
Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion
Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree' video

Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree'
Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond

Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond
Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'

Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'