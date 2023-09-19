 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, wants to put the past behind.

The Duchess of Sussex dad wants to meet his grandchildren and is demanding his daughter to bring him ‘peace.’

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Thomas Markle said: “I still haven't seen my grandkids and I want to see my grandkids and I think the King would like to see his grandkids as well.”

He then added: “I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, not just me, but to the King of England as well, denying the right to see a grandchild, grandchildren.”

He then advices his daughter to do justice to their kids.

“Put the past behind us and allow me to see my grandkids.

“In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, there's nothing that points to me to say that I’m a bad guy.

“Matter of fact, I’m a really loving father and she knows that.

“And there is no excuse for her to treat me this way. No excuse to treat grandparents this way as well.”

Thomas concluded: “I’ve always been here for her [Meghan], I still love her, I’ll love her forever. I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace, it’s been five years.

