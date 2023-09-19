Russell Brand spilled beans on 'kissing' Meghan Markle in 2018

Russell Brand once spoke about ‘snogging’ Meghan Markle in one of his movies.



The comedian spoke about Meghan days ahead of her wedding in 2018. Speaking about their movie ‘Get Him to the Greek, Brand iterated his on-screen romance with the Duchess of Sussex.

He told ITV’s Loose Women: "She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek, it was a good film. Meghan Markle didn’t know at the time because she wasn’t married to a Royal person. I don’t remember the film that much, I think I planted one on her in the scene. But that was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere. They should bring that up [at the wedding]… if anyone has any reason… yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film!"

This comes as Brand is accused of rapping and emotionally abusing multiple women, including a 17-year-old.

About the reports, Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of media reporting of a series of ­allegations of sexual assault. At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police. We spoke with the Sunday Times on Saturday, September 16.”

They added: “We will be making further approaches to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report criminal allegations to police.”