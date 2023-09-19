 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Brand spilled beans on 'kissing' Meghan Markle in 2018

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Russell Brand once spoke about ‘snogging’ Meghan Markle in one of his movies.

The comedian spoke about Meghan days ahead of her wedding in 2018. Speaking about their movie ‘Get Him to the Greek, Brand iterated his on-screen romance with the Duchess of Sussex.

He told ITV’s Loose Women: "She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek, it was a good film. Meghan Markle didn’t know at the time because she wasn’t married to a Royal person. I don’t remember the film that much, I think I planted one on her in the scene. But that was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere. They should bring that up [at the wedding]… if anyone has any reason… yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film!"

This comes as Brand is accused of rapping and emotionally abusing multiple women, including a 17-year-old.

About the reports, Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of media reporting of a series of ­allegations of sexual assault. At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police. We spoke with the Sunday Times on Saturday, September 16.”

They added: “We will be making further approaches to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report criminal allegations to police.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has 'full plate' as he comes to grip with new 'job'

Prince Harry has 'full plate' as he comes to grip with new 'job'
Mark Wahlberg's candid revelation: 'I don't think I'll be acting that much longer'

Mark Wahlberg's candid revelation: 'I don't think I'll be acting that much longer'
Kate Middleton 'not stupid', is fighting back 'the only way she can' video

Kate Middleton 'not stupid', is fighting back 'the only way she can'
'Sound of Freedom' hero Tim Ballard faces controversial allegations of misconduct

'Sound of Freedom' hero Tim Ballard faces controversial allegations of misconduct
Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes

Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes
Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations video

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations
Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'
Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion
Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree' video

Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree'
Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond

Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond
Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'

Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'