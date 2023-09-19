Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Jennifer Garner and a paparazzo who was capturing the actress recently joined hands in a heartwarming incident to help a needy person.

The 51-year-old actress was spotted in the Santa Monica Beach, California parking lot on Sunday and was snapped by the photographer when she rolled down her window and began interacting with a homeless man in a wheelchair.

Jennifer handed the man in a wheelchair, who was wearing a green shirt, a bag full of essential items. When the actress noted that the man was barefoot, she immediately opened her car door and offered him, the socks and her shoes.

According to Page Six, Garner, rocking a white T-shirt and black trousers, herself started putting socks on the man's feet and took her sneakers off for the man but they were too small.

The actress then noticed the pap and asked to buy his shoes for the man. The photographer inquired about the size the homeless man needed and offered his shoes without any cost.

The photographer after giving his shoes to the man, told the Golden Globe winner that he also had a blanket in his car and offered it as well.

Garner often involves herself in charity and helping others as last April, she hosted a food drive at her home to celebrate her 50th birthday.