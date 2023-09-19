Jessica Alba empowers daughters to take charge of their therapy

Jessica Alba has recently revealed that she has taken a step back from going to therapy with two daughters, Honor Marie, 15, and Haven Garner, 12. She noted that her daughters are now attending the therapy sessions on their own.

She said, "They are doing it on their own. They are older now."

In an interview with People Magazine, Jessica insisted on breaking the stereotypes and stigmas attached to going to therapy.

The Honest Company cofounder continued, "I am a Mexican American and in our culture, when you go to therapy it is considered that there is something wrong with you."

She added, "Therapy is important to thrive and it helps in self-aware and more connectedness you one's emotional being."

Alba said, "My daughters are at the age when therapy is more effective at the individual level," adding that she thinks therapy has given her daughters the confidence to communicate their needs.

Jessica Alba is married to her husband Cash Warren and shares three kids with him, two daughters, Haven Garner, and Honor Marie, and a son, Hayes Alba.