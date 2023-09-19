 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Gisele Bündchen reveals it was ‘very tough’ navigating Tom Brady divorce

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

File Footage 

Gisele Bündchen got candid about the “very tough” phase in her life after parting ways from her former husband Tom Brady post 13-year marriage.

The Brazilian supermodel revealed that while she was navigating her separation from the former NFL star, she also had to deal with her ailing parents.

Speaking on how she managed to heal during one of the hardest phases of her life, Bündchen said she focused on herself through meditation and time outdoors

“It’s been very tough on my family,” the model told People Magazine. “It’s been a lot — in every area of my life.”

“I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings,” she added.

Revealing how she got through the difficult times, Bündchen said she started prioritizing exercise “every single day,” proper nutrition, meditation and time outdoors.

“I think if I didn’t have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would’ve been very hard,” she admitted.

Bündchen's comments over her divorce come amid Brady's heated romance with Russian model Irina Shayk.  

