Meghan Markle’s in a ‘body snatchers scenario’ like a ‘mid-Western trad wife’

Meghan Markle has just been called out for looking more and more like a “mid-Western trad wife” from a “body snatchers scenario.”

Comments about the Duchess have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

For those unversed, the claims are in relation to Meghan’s past claims regarding her alleged similarities to ‘Ariel’ from The Little Mermaid, who lost her voice in exchange for a love affair with a Prince from the surface.

Ms Elser reacted to it after her appearance at The Invictus Games and said, “In a strange reversal of fortune, the version of the duchess seen at the Games was one who was doing a worryingly good impression of Ariel when she first washes up on land and has sacrificed her power of speech.”

“Somehow, for some reason, Meghan, a woman whose entire public identity is defined by her outspoken ways and refusal to remain silent, was going about last week like some sort of invasion of the body snatchers scenario was going on; like she has been possessed by the spirit of a mid-Western trad wife who knew all the words to Stand By Your Man by heart.”

So much so that “Back home in California, her pal and neighbour Gloria Steinem must have choked on her morning prune smoothie.”