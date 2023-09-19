Meghan Markle resembles a ‘monochromatic wallpaper’

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her fashion choices during The Invictus Games, and was also compared to a ‘monochromatic wallpaper’.

Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

“Unlike last year’s event where the former Suits star took centre stage at the opening ceremony and then proceeded to trot out designer outfit after obscenely expensive designer outfit, this time around Meghan did not give a single official speech and her wardrobe had been toned down such that she started to resemble monochromatic wallpaper.”

“The only hint of the Meghan we have known and some have come to love was her final look, a blue leather cut-out Cult Gaia dress.”

“I do not for a second think this is a permanent state of being and that Meghan is about to launch her own line of pie dishes or that we are going to see her writing a book about the importance of never outshining one’s husband.”

“However, the Invictus Games has been quite the turn up for the coupley, Sussex books.”