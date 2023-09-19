Kate Middleton criticised for ignoring King Charles in visit to military airbase

Kate Middleton has drawn criticism for not mentioning King Charles in her social media post about the base where the monarch learnt to fly.



The Princess of Wales visited RNAS Yeovilton for the first time as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.



Sharing videos and pictures from her visit, she wrote, "Thank you to all the brave men and women who serve in the Royal Navy and across the Armed Forces."

Commenting on her visit, a royal observer said. "Catherine visits the base where The King learnt to fly and they won’t mention that."



The observer added, "William, son of a respected environmentalist, who had the courage to be so when it was unpopular, keeps saying he’s inspired by a man, John F. Kennedy, he never met.

William and Kate have recently received backlash from monarchists for trying to upstage King Charles on important occasions.