‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ trailer: Mike Flanagan returns with terrifying Netflix horror show

Renowned horror creator Mike Flanagan is returning with another spine-tingling project, an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of The House of Usher, set to premiere on Netflix on October 12.



The highly anticipated mini-series, based on Poe's 1839 short story, released a chilling trailer that left fans both terrified and intrigued.

The series revolves around siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, portrayed by Bruce Greenwood (known for Star Trek) and Mary McDonnell (famous for Donnie Darko).

The Usher siblings have established a pharmaceutical business empire marked by immense privilege, influence, and power. However, their secrets begin to unravel when some of the heirs to their dynasty start meeting untimely deaths.

As the wealthy family's reality crumbles, their past returns to haunt them, with heirs meeting their demise at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth, played by Carla Gugino.

The series promises gruesome killings and supernatural elements, featuring Mike Flanagan's frequent collaborator Kate Siegel, known for her roles in The Haunting series and the horror film Hush.

The star-studded cast also includes Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Carl Lumbly (from Marvel), T'Nia Miller (Sex Education), and emerging talents.

Flanagan, celebrated for his mastery in crafting horror in both movies and series, has a notable filmography that includes works like Absentia (2011), Oculus (2013), Hush (2016), and Before I Wake (2016).