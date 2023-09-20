David Beckham's untold story: Trailer for Netflix documentary offers insider insights

file footage





The official trailer and release date for David Beckham's Netflix documentary have been unveiled, promising an in-depth look at his career and family life.

The four-part documentary will trace David's journey from his humble upbringing in East London to his determination to become a successful footballer, encompassing the ups and downs of his rise to stardom.

Victoria confessed: "It's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you are in it."

In the short clip, David shared: "We were drowning. I don't give up easily. I don't give up."

This highly anticipated documentary will offer unprecedented access to David, Victoria, their family, friends, and teammates. It is set to premiere on October 4, with each of the four episodes running for sixty minutes.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens and produced by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek.

Netflix provided a sneak peek of the program at the Edinburgh TV Festival, showcasing intimate moments from David's private life. Viewers will gain insights into his nighttime routine and his meticulous habits, such as cleaning and tidying their home every night.

In one scene, Victoria praises David for his cleanliness, but a playful disagreement arises when he questions the sincerity of her appreciation.

Netflix's Adam Hawkin expressed excitement for the release of the Beckham's documentary, believing it will resonate with viewers by highlighting aspects of their married life that many can relate to.