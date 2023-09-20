Leonardo DiCaprio explains shift from FBI to real-life husband in upcoming movie

Leonardo DiCaprio recently talked about being recast in Killers of the Flower Moon, an Apple TV+'s £160 million film, ahead of the movie's release.

The Hollywood stalwart fronts the British Vogue October issue and during an interview with the publication, he detailed why he was recast from playing head FBI investigator Tom White to real-life husband Ernest.

According to Daily Mail, the 48-year-old actor expressed, "The script of the movie did not feel like it got to the heart of the Osage story."

Killers of the Flower Moon — Official Trailer

Leonardo continued, "We were not immersed in the Osage story," adding that at one point we just started to penetrate what the relationship was because it was so twisted and bizarre and unlike anything he had ever experienced before.

Leonardo, who rocks a black polo and suit for the shoot, stars alongside 37-year-old Lily Gladstone whom he praised saying, "Lily is absolutely astonishing in this movie, she carries the entire film and the story."

The movie covers the FBI's investigation into a string of murders in the Oklahoma-based Osage Indian community in the early 1920s.

The Osage Nation is a Midwestern Native American tribe of the Great Plains and developed in the Ohio and Mississippi river valleys around 700 BC.

Killers of the Flower Moon is scheduled to be released globally on Apple TV+ on October 20, 2023.