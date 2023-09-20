Russell Brand adviced teenager to throw 'sex themed birthday party'

Russell Brand once engaged in an inappropriate talk with a teenager ahead of her birthday.

In the 2007 clip from the BBC radio show, The Russell Brand Show, the comedian was spotted giving birthday ideas to a guest caller.

“I suppose you’re 16, you can’t really drink booze yet, or any drugs because that’s illegal,” the comedian says in the resurfaced clip.



“Now, you will be legally allowed to have sexual partners,” he continues, as the caller laughs. “Now, I think you should theme the party around legal sex.”



Brand then quipped about engaging in sexual activities with people regardless their "age, race or whether or not they’re awake."

“That’s the policy I use for women,” the host says in the clip. “Hello, there’s a woman. Let’s not get bogged down in things like age, race or whether or not they’re awake. Just get over there, and give them the night of their lives.”