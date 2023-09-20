 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Brand adviced teenager to throw 'sex themed birthday party'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Russell Brand adviced teenager to throw sex themed birthday party

Russell Brand once engaged in an inappropriate talk with a teenager ahead of her birthday.

In the 2007 clip from the BBC radio show, The Russell Brand Show, the comedian was spotted giving birthday ideas to a guest caller.

“I suppose you’re 16, you can’t really drink booze yet, or any drugs because that’s illegal,” the comedian says in the resurfaced clip.

“Now, you will be legally allowed to have sexual partners,” he continues, as the caller laughs. “Now, I think you should theme the party around legal sex.”

Brand then quipped about engaging in sexual activities with people regardless their "age, race or whether or not they’re awake."

“That’s the policy I use for women,” the host says in the clip. “Hello, there’s a woman. Let’s not get bogged down in things like age, race or whether or not they’re awake. Just get over there, and give them the night of their lives.”

More From Entertainment:

Swifties decode Taylor Swift's Instagram hint, uncover potential song title video

Swifties decode Taylor Swift's Instagram hint, uncover potential song title
Inside Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s growing friendship

Inside Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s growing friendship
Prince Harry's 'ex-girlfriend' says husband is not 'threatened' by Duke

Prince Harry's 'ex-girlfriend' says husband is not 'threatened' by Duke
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, seeks legal & physical custody of daughter amid divorce video

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, seeks legal & physical custody of daughter amid divorce
Rapper Post Malone accused of physical abuse in new legal showdown

Rapper Post Malone accused of physical abuse in new legal showdown
Jeremy Renner's resilience shines as the actor attends an NFL game after serious injury video

Jeremy Renner's resilience shines as the actor attends an NFL game after serious injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need 'more than apology' to make Kate happy video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need 'more than apology' to make Kate happy
Prince William has 'no ego', does not seek 'glory' like Meghan Markle video

Prince William has 'no ego', does not seek 'glory' like Meghan Markle
Tamar Braxton devastated after her car gets ransacked by thieves

Tamar Braxton devastated after her car gets ransacked by thieves
Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson following his life sentence

Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson following his life sentence

Prince Harry gave 'hand flicking gesture' to Prince William at Queen funeral video

Prince Harry gave 'hand flicking gesture' to Prince William at Queen funeral
Leonardo DiCaprio explains shift from FBI to real-life husband in upcoming movie video

Leonardo DiCaprio explains shift from FBI to real-life husband in upcoming movie