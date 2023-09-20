 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Rapper Post Malone accused of physical abuse in new legal showdown

Post Malone, an American rapper, has again come under the radar of law firm Martorell Law, which previously represented the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz, against him in a case related to palimony. 

Palimony is a term used for support paid to a partner after a split when the two were never married.

According to Radar Online, the legal docs obtained by the publication reveal that the lawyer against the singer claims to have photos and text messages of Malone proving that he physically abused his ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz.

Malone dated Diaz for three years, and the couple split in 2018. Following their breakup, the firm was hired by Diaz to represent her in court to seek palimony from the singer and agreed to pay a percentage to the firm of any settlement reached with Malone.

The lawsuit reveals that Malone convinced his ex to drop the firm from the case and work on a private settlement with him, alleging that he paid his ex $350k to settle her claims.

The Martorell Law firm has then sued the former couple for cutting them out of commissions. Now the lawyers representing the case have dropped a bombshell on Malone, saying that he has the evidence to prove the singer physically abused his ex and plans to submit the evidence in court. 

