Victoria Beckham reveals 'secret' date spot with husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham recently admitted that she and her husband David Beckham had to meet secretly when they first started dating.

The former Spice Girl revealed in the teaser for the new Netflix documentary Beckham that her manager told her to "keep everything under covers." "We would meet in parking lots, which isn't as shady as it sounds," says Victoria.

The teaser, which was released on September 19, then switches to David grinning and saying, "Classy."

David and Victoria met at a charity football game and started dating in 1997. The two were at the pinnacle of their respective professions at the time.



The four-part documentary, which debuts on October 4, recounts the rise to fame of the British football star as well as his high-profile relationship with Victoria, better known as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls.

David will be reminiscing about his successful football career, married life, as well as how they influenced him both on and off the pitch.

His mother, Sandra Georgina West also makes an appearance in the teaser, and says, "We were worried he'd lose everything he worked for because football used to come first, but then suddenly - it didn't."