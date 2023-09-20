 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Anne Hathaway talks aging: 'It's another word for living'

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Anne Hathway talks compliments on aging: 'It's another word for living'

Anne Hathaway recently discussed her views on aging, beauty, and how back-handed compliments make her feel.

In an interview with Today, Anne shared how people keep telling her that “she is aging gracefully" when she doesn’t think about it all.

The actress, who recently joined forces with the upscale skincare company Shiseido, believes that "aging is just another word for living."

Anne shared that when she first entered Hollywood as a young adult in the late 1990s, it was "a very different era.”

"There was the impression that a cliff was imminent. And that cliff was pretty young," she added, making a suggestion that she will soon be outgrowing her Hollywood roles.

When Anne was revealed as Shiseido's new brand ambassador , she was overjoyed to learn that the campaign's tagline would be "potential has no age."

In the ad, Anne can be seen wearing her hair loosely styled in waves as she spins around a darkened space while opening the curtains to let in light.

"Finding your light is not always easy," she says in the ad video, “It can be hard to remember that even shadows can lead us to light,” she even said at the time, before concluding.



