entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks silence on his health status

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy recently shared news about his health, and fans are relieved by it.

Kate, who has been with Liam for two years now, disclosed that after experiencing kidney problems on vacation, the 30-year-old One Direction singer has finally been discharged from the hospital.

According to reports, the musician was "in agony" before as his mother, Karen revealed that he was receiving treatment in a hospital in Milan, which made her feel "powerless" because he was receiving care abroad.

A "serious kidney infection" forced Liam to cancel all of his prior South American tour dates, reported The Mirror.

Now that worried followers were requesting updates on his health, Kate turned to TikTok to offer information, and shared that he is doing “much better now.” Fans expressed their appreciation for the information in the comments section.

The news comes after Liam's mother updated the public on her son's health. In an interview with MailOnline, Karen said: "We are all incredibly anxious about it, but we just have to move forward."

