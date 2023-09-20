 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Prince William 'sidelined' by UK government in UN

Prince William 'sidelined' by UK government in UN

At least three princes were allowed by their respective governments to represent their nations at the 78th UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

After pictures of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, and Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie of Luxembourg, all heirs to thrones in their countries, appeared in the media, British monarchists asked why Prince William was not sent by the UK government to represent his country when he was available in New York.

During his visit to the UN, Prince William met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday and discussed "efforts required to accelerate the fight against climate change and protect the environment.

William visited the 193-member world body where world leaders have gathered for the annual high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly. Guterres will host a "no-nonsense" climate ambition summit on Wednesday.

William visited New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit where he unveiled this year's finalists for the award he launched in 2020 to help find solutions to major environmental problems.

