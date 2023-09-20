 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Web Desk

Jason Kelce CONFIRMS Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance: ‘100 percent true’

Web Desk

Jason Kelce thinks romance rumors around brother Travis and Taylor Swift are true 

Jason Kelce has confirmed the rumors that his younger brother, Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift after speculation about their spending time together.

Jason, aged 35, addressed the topic on the WIP Morning Show and admitted that he had been caught off guard by questions regarding Travis' romantic life. He mentioned, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center also mentioned that he typically avoids getting involved in his brother's personal matters and generally stays "out of that world." However, he confirmed, "But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true."

Last week, news surfaced that the Bejeweled singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both aged 33, had been "quietly hanging out."

It was reported that they got together after Travis attempted, unsuccessfully, to give Swift his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour concerts.

Since their secret romance became public, the two have been dropping hints about their relationship. The Grammy winner was seen wearing a necklace with Travis' birthstone on it, while the NFL star playfully shrugged off the buzz surrounding them.

