Taylor Swift announces complete track list of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift has finally revealed the complete track list for her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album.

Taking to her social media account, Taylor shared photos of the album’s back cover and vault track titles.

She penned in her caption: "It’s a new soundtrack! Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously."

Taylor thanked her fans for "playing along, sleuthing, puzzling" and trying to make the best out of their guesses.

The surprise tracks include: Is It Over Now?, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk and Suburban Legends.

The fifth song remains to be unnamed which will also be featured as well as a Target-exclusive track which is also yet to be announced.

The 27-year-old popstar announced the album during her Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium, in California last month.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27, 2023," Taylor wrote on her social media after the announcement.

Taylor Swift's Google puzzle:

Previously, Taylor also teamed up with Google to create a series of 89 word-scramble puzzles, which collectively needed to be decoded 33 million times worldwide to reveal the song titles.

However, the traffic of fans attempting to solve the puzzle crashed Google servers, causing the original link to crash.