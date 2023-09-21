Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brother's guardian during father's absence

Tristan Thompson, aged 32, found himself taking on the role of guardian for his younger brother, Amari, following their mother Andrea's untimely demise.

A Los Angeles judge, during a recent court hearing, granted Tristan's petition for temporary guardianship, with a hearing on permanent guardianship scheduled for November, as reported by TMZ.

Notably, Tristan was conspicuously absent from the courtroom, represented instead by his attorney via Zoom. The petition for guardianship went uncontested, and intriguingly, Amari's father, Trevor Douglas Thompson, remained an enigmatic figure.

His whereabouts shrouded in mystery as he received no notifications of the proceedings. With Trevor's absence from their lives, Tristan stands as the sole familial figure capable of providing the care Amari desperately needs.

It's worth noting that Amari will also receive a substantial sum of $103,475 due to his mother's passing, with Tristan as his guardian safeguarding these assets, as previously reported by TMZ.



While the issue of conservatorship looms, Amari, who grapples with several medical diagnoses, including epilepsy, approaches his 18th birthday.

This unfortunate twist of fate unfolded when Andrea, aged 53, passed away from a heart attack in January, leaving the family reeling from the loss.