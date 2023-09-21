 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brother's guardian during father's absence

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brothers guardian during fathers absence
Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brother's guardian during father's absence

Tristan Thompson, aged 32, found himself taking on the role of guardian for his younger brother, Amari, following their mother Andrea's untimely demise. 

A Los Angeles judge, during a recent court hearing, granted Tristan's petition for temporary guardianship, with a hearing on permanent guardianship scheduled for November, as reported by TMZ.

Notably, Tristan was conspicuously absent from the courtroom, represented instead by his attorney via Zoom. The petition for guardianship went uncontested, and intriguingly, Amari's father, Trevor Douglas Thompson, remained an enigmatic figure. 

His whereabouts shrouded in mystery as he received no notifications of the proceedings. With Trevor's absence from their lives, Tristan stands as the sole familial figure capable of providing the care Amari desperately needs.

It's worth noting that Amari will also receive a substantial sum of $103,475 due to his mother's passing, with Tristan as his guardian safeguarding these assets, as previously reported by TMZ.

While the issue of conservatorship looms, Amari, who grapples with several medical diagnoses, including epilepsy, approaches his 18th birthday. 

This unfortunate twist of fate unfolded when Andrea, aged 53, passed away from a heart attack in January, leaving the family reeling from the loss.

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album release

Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album release
Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey

Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey

Taylor Swift’s true feelings about new beau Travis Kelce REVEALED

Taylor Swift’s true feelings about new beau Travis Kelce REVEALED
Cardi B reacts to Offset's anniversary gesture: 'Thank you, I love you'

Cardi B reacts to Offset's anniversary gesture: 'Thank you, I love you'

Olivia Wilde trying to make Harry Styles jealous by hailing Justin Bieber? video

Olivia Wilde trying to make Harry Styles jealous by hailing Justin Bieber?
Kylie Jenner reluctant to make relationship with Timothée Chalamet official? video

Kylie Jenner reluctant to make relationship with Timothée Chalamet official?
Cara Delevingne deletes X account: 'I am so angry!'

Cara Delevingne deletes X account: 'I am so angry!'
Elon Musk requests Taylor Swift to drop her music on X amid slew of controversies

Elon Musk requests Taylor Swift to drop her music on X amid slew of controversies
Taylor Swift announces complete track list of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift announces complete track list of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'
Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career

Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career
Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'

Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'
Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners

Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners