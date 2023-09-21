 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Shakira cruising through 2023 with new lover & music: Deets inside 

Shakira had an eventful journey this year - from her split with Gerard Pique to finding a new lover - she is currently revamping her life.

The MTV VMAs marked her comeback as she lit the stage with her powerhouse energy for the first time in 17 years.

Not only Shakira won hearts with her 10-minute medley performance, which included Hips Don't Lie and TQG, but also received the Video Vanguard Award.

Shakira thanked her fans in an emotional speech, as she said, “Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles.”

Last year in June, the 46-year-old pop star separated from her boyfriend of 11 years, Gerard Pique with whom she shares two sons.

Reportedly, the former soccer player cheated on Shakira with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

A source confirmed to US Weekly, “Shakira’s lowest point was finding out Gerard cheated on her when her dad was in the ICU.”

Now multiple sources told the publication that Shakira is now romantically involved with NBA star Jimmy Butler. “It’s a new chapter for Shakira, and she is feeling better than ever.”

Shakira was first spotted with Jimmy in July as US Weekly quoted a source saying, "They’re growing closer every day. Shakira appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship."

