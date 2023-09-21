Nicki Minaj's husband lands in hot waters for threatening Offset

In a recent court order filed on Wednesday in the Central District of California, Kenneth Petty, the husband of renowned rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention.

The decision comes after Petty violated the terms of his probation by posting threatening video clips on social media, specifically targeting rapper Offset.

Petty's probation violation stemmed from a video that went viral on social media on September 16, where he and his associates were seen outside a New York City hotel, reportedly where Offset was staying. In the clip, Petty made various threatening remarks, including the statement, "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, pussy!"

The court order stated that Petty was recorded making these threats to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record, referring to Offset. As a result, Petty has been ordered to undertake home monitoring for the next 120 days.

Kenneth Petty's legal troubles date back to 2020 when he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California. He was sentenced to three years' probation in July 2022.

Prior to that, Petty had a criminal history, having been convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, serving four years in prison in New York.

In response to the threats made by Petty, Offset, who is known for his association with the Atlanta rap group Migos and is the husband of rapper Cardi B, posted a video on his own social media. In the video, Offset dismissed the threats, saying, "I'm getting off a jet, he's funny," and implying that Petty was financially strained.

The incident has garnered significant attention due to the ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, which has been a long-standing rivalry in the hip-hop industry.

Notably, both artists were involved in a physical altercation at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week in September 2018. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing Cardi B lunging toward Nicki Minaj and initiating a physical confrontation.