Swifties blast Elon Musk for business advice: 'He is desperate'

Elon Musk's request to Taylor Swift proved costly to him as the Swifties blasted the Tesla owner for urging the global star to release some of her music on his platform, Twitter.

It all started when the Grammy winner shared a tweet asking her over 90M followers to decode the puzzle, which she created in partnership with Google, that reveals the titles of her much-anticipated upcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version), which are the re-recorded versions of her 2014 album.

"It's a new soundtrack," the Carolina crooner tweeted. "Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can't wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all)."

Sliding under the comments, Elon wrote: "I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform."

However, the multi-billionaire trailblazer's remarks rubbed the Swifties in the wrong way as they expressed their distaste on the offer. The Independent assorted the below comments.

"Owner of failing social media platform would like one of the biggest musicians on the planet to help it stay relevant," one user commented.

Another added, "Elon is desperate, isn't he? And the world knows it."

"Elon Musk acting like there is anything Twitter can do for TAYLOR SWIFT re: exposure and reach that she isn't already doing on her own is inadvertently the first genuinely hilarious thing he's ever done," a third chimed in.

"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform,' Musk tweeted, unable to muster a single reason why Swift, one of the most successful musicians on the planet, should do so. Lol," remarked podcaster Róisín Ingle.

"Elon Musk thinks Taylor Swift needs his advice on how to market herself and make her music popular. Because, of course he does," another wrote.