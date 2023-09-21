King Charles wins standing ovation from French lawmakers

King Charles III on Thursday pledged to do everything he could to strengthen the relationship between France and Britain, suggesting the "indispensable" partners should also team up to tackle the climate emergency.



In a speech at the French Senate on the second day of a three-day visit to France that London hopes will tighten post-Brexit relations, Charles won a standing ovation from lawmakers after deftly mixing English and French as well as personal and political reflections.

The visit has so far been seen in British and French media as a success, with occasional calls of "Vive le roi! ("Long live the King!) even heard on the streets of Paris.

In his speech, Charles recalled his mother Queen Elizabeth II, whom he succeeded upon her death one year ago, describing her legacy for France-UK relations as a "golden thread which will forever shine brightly" and saying the royal family was "moved beyond measure" by tributes to her from France.

"For the time that is granted to me as King, I pledge to do whatever I can to strengthen the indispensable relationship between the United Kingdom and France," he said.

"Quite simply, the United Kingdom will always be one of France´s closest allies and best friends," he said, speaking from a lectern adorned with British, French and EU flags.