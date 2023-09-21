Chris Evans once dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Chris Evans dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Piers Morgan is known for his divisive takes, often courting controversy from his blunt views. But there was one time when his opinion rankled Chris Evans, who blasted him on the internet.

The exchange was dated back to 2018, when the British commentator mocked the photo of the James Bond star Daniel Craig, carrying his newborn baby.

Expressing his biting views, the journalist captioned the picture, “Oh 007…not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond.”

Instantly, the America’s Got Talent star received much disapproval as netizens called out him for misogynistic views.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Chris spoke bluntly against the controversial host's problematic take.

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” the Marvel star defended his co-star.

“Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Unrattled, the Reigate native responded, “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose.”

However, Chris's ruthless takedown of Piers received much-applause from the internet as his response raked in 62,000 retweets and over 350,000 likes.