 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Jackson's son spills beans on in-home exotic zoo: 'My dad loved animals'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Michael Jacksons son spills beans on in-home exotic zoo: My dad loved animals
Michael Jackson's son spills beans on in-home exotic zoo: 'My dad loved animals'

Michael Jackson greatly admired wildlife as the late legendary musician housed different kinds of exotic animals in his Neverland Valley Ranch in California.

Providing insights into the ranch's zoo, the King of Pop's son Prince told Mike Tyson's on his podcast Hotboxin'.

"That's pretty crazy," mentioning that he remembered there being "elephants, tigers, lions, a lot of primates like monkeys, gorillas, orangutans," the boxer recalled.

Michael's middle son explained, "[My dad] loved animals when he was a kid. I think his first pets were two rats… As he was making more money and more music, he was able to buy more animals."

Not to mention, the Billie Jeans rocker, pet chimpanzee Bubbles, gained global recognition after he hopped on with the global star on his world tour.

Elsewhere in the interview, Prince was asked about his childhood, with the host positing, "must've had a pretty interesting life as a kid."

"Very, very interesting. And as I've gotten older, I've grown to appreciate how unique and interesting it was," he responded.

More From Entertainment:

50 Cent reacts to Eminem's remarks about him

50 Cent reacts to Eminem's remarks about him
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce drama takes ugly turn: Read deets

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce drama takes ugly turn: Read deets
Elon Musk dismisses criticism over Russel Brand

Elon Musk dismisses criticism over Russel Brand

Jennifer Lopez ‘hates’ being a ‘full-time housewife’: ‘Ben Affleck can’t handle it’

Jennifer Lopez ‘hates’ being a ‘full-time housewife’: ‘Ben Affleck can’t handle it’
Chris Evans once dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Chris Evans once dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Swifties blast Elon Musk for business advice: 'He is desperate'

Swifties blast Elon Musk for business advice: 'He is desperate'
London exhibition entrance at academy with royal connection gets mixed reviews

London exhibition entrance at academy with royal connection gets mixed reviews

King Charles wins standing ovation from French lawmakers

King Charles wins standing ovation from French lawmakers
Meghan Markle simply ‘won’t cut it anymore’: ‘She’s been quietly scrubbed’ video

Meghan Markle simply ‘won’t cut it anymore’: ‘She’s been quietly scrubbed’
Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’ video

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’
Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'