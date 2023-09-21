Meghan mocked as Dior dresses Queen Camilla for dinner hosted by French president

Queen Camilla wore a Dior outfit for the state dinner hosted in honor of King Charles and his wife at the Château de Versailles.

"A regal appearance. For the state dinner held this evening at the Château de Versailles, Queen Camilla appeared in an exquisite #DiorCouture evening gown and cape in midnight-blue silk crepe specially dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a masterpiece epitomizing DiorSavoirFaire," said a statement that accompanied a picture of the King and his wife on the official Twitter account of the brand.

The Queen's picture was used to mock Meghan Markle who reportedly failed to acquire a deal with the French luxury brand.

In June, a spokesman for Dior dismissed speculations that the brand was in talks with Meghan to sign a deal with the Duchess of Sussex.

Dior had occasionally dressed Markle when she was a working member of the royal family alongside Prince Harry. Harry also donned a Dior suit for the recent coronation of King Charles.



Ever since Dior denied reports about a deal with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has been trolled online whenever a member of the royal family is dressed by the brand.