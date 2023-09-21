 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Euphoria's Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed after two months

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Angus Cloud's death shocked the entertainment world. However, the cause of the Euphoria star's death was still unknown - till now.

Explaining the sudden demise of the late actor, it was ruled as a fatal mix of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other deadly substances, calling it an 'accidental overdose.'

The Oakland native was under the lethal influence of severe intoxication from the drugs combination, including benzodiazepine, per the Alameda County Coroner.

Angus's mother previously shut down rumours that her son had committed suicide.

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she penned in a lengthy Facebook post.

Adding, the North Hollywood star normal routine did not signal any suicidal thoughts.

"I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

She continued, "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness a part of your daily life."

On July 31, Angus breathed his last at his home in Oakland.

