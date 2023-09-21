Joe Jonas says his kids are 'US citizens,' slams Sophie Turner '24-hour' blackmail

Joe Jonas has sent a scathing response to Sophie Turner's cries on unfair possession of their children.

As per the statement issued by the Jonas' rep, the father-of-two insists his children were born in the US and thus are the residents of the country.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens," notes the rep.



The singer also refuted Sophie's claims of unfair retention of their children, claiming the actress changed statements after their previous meeting.

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

He added: “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."