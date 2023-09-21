 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas says his kids are 'US citizens,' slams Sophie Turner '24-hour' blackmail

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Joe Jonas says his kids are US citizens, slams Sophie Turner 24-hour blackmail
Joe Jonas says his kids are 'US citizens,' slams Sophie Turner '24-hour' blackmail

Joe Jonas has sent a scathing response to Sophie Turner's cries on unfair possession of their children.

As per the statement issued by the Jonas' rep, the father-of-two insists his children were born in the US and thus are the residents of the country. 

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens," notes the rep.

The singer also refuted Sophie's claims of unfair retention of their children, claiming the actress changed statements after their previous meeting.

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

He added: “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."

More From Entertainment:

Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations

Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations
Prince Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with ‘favorite sparring partner’ comes to an end

Prince Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with ‘favorite sparring partner’ comes to an end
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas lied to their fans?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas lied to their fans?

'Euphoria's Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed after two months

'Euphoria's Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed after two months
Kate Middleton is 'Lionel Messi' in showing people she is 'interested' video

Kate Middleton is 'Lionel Messi' in showing people she is 'interested'
Sophie Turner 'did not know' about Joe Jonas divorce, 'found from media': Court docs video

Sophie Turner 'did not know' about Joe Jonas divorce, 'found from media': Court docs
Meghan mocked as Dior dresses Queen Camilla for dinner hosted by French president

Meghan mocked as Dior dresses Queen Camilla for dinner hosted by French president
Meghan Markle no longer ‘hogging’ the spotlight: ‘What about Duchess Difficult’

Meghan Markle no longer ‘hogging’ the spotlight: ‘What about Duchess Difficult’
Jimmy Kimmel shares discouraging update on 'Strike Force Three'

Jimmy Kimmel shares discouraging update on 'Strike Force Three'

50 Cent reacts to Eminem's remarks about him

50 Cent reacts to Eminem's remarks about him
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas as divorce drama takes ugly turn

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas as divorce drama takes ugly turn
Michael Jackson's son spills beans on in-home exotic zoo: 'My dad loved animals'

Michael Jackson's son spills beans on in-home exotic zoo: 'My dad loved animals'