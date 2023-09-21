 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest

Cardi B is leaving no stone unturned in the defense of her hubby Offset, as her long-time rival Nicki Minaj’s husband was ordered house arrest after threatening him.

Taking to Twitter, the WAP rapper said, EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL ***** MOUTH.”

The tweet comes after the rapper decries the narrative building on social media that shone a negative light on her partner amid the uproar.

Court reporter Meghan Cuniff previously tweeted that the power couple has no mention in Petty house arrest order, noting the “probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on” his threats.

It was followed by the blogger Ken Barbie quote-tweeted the reporter's post, to which the 30-year-old responded, adding Petty landed in hot waters for making threats “on Instagram and tag[ging] every blog in it."

Further, Nicki responded to the court’s decision with a cryptic post, widely seen as a dig at her fellow rapper Cardi B.

