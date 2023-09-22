 
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi

Gisele Bundchen in a bid to secure some privacy for her family, following her high-profile divorce from Tom Brady, has bought a horse farm for her 10-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Gisele shares a daughter, Vivian, 10, and a son, Benjamin, with former NFL star Tom Brady.

The Brazilian model revealed that she bought a horse farm so that her daughter could have some fun and avoid paparazzi.

According to Fox News, Brady's ex-wife said, "Every time, I took my daughter there, it always became paparazzi central."

She continued, "I wanted it to be a private outing and enjoy with my daughter alone," adding that Vivian loves horse riding.

She added that her daughter already wants to have a new horse and even offered to work to help pay for the addition of a horse to their family.

Previously, in an interview with People Magazine, the model opened up about going through tough times following her divorce in October 2022. She explained the traumatic experience that she had to go through, saying, "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours."

However, the model appeared to be in high spirits as she said that one can do their best with all the turns and twists of life.

