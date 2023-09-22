 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Friday, September 22, 2023

Prince Harry wants to compromise, forever hopes for call from William

Prince Harry is reportedly missing his former life in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who quit the UK to accompany wife Meghan Markle to US, is looking for ways to increase his visits back ti his homeland.

Speaking to Heat magazine, an insider revealed: "There's no talk of walking from their lucrative deals, but Harry just wishes they could find a compromise as far as returning to the UK more often.

“He knows he has to get behind Meghan and support her in their new life but he misses home and is forever hoping for calls from his dad and brother that never come."

This comes as Meghan and Harry come back from Germany after wrapping up Invictus Games.

The couple is currently living in California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

