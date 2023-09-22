 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Katie Price throws shade at ex-husband Peter Andre in latest podcast episode

Katie Price has taken a dig at her ex-husband, Peter Andre, in the latest episode of her podcast as she revealed that she stormed out of a movie that reminded the former glamour model of Andre.

In the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the 45-year-old model took a swipe at Andre as she detailed the incident when she went to a movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and left after just 10 minutes.

Katie, who herself had a Greek-styled wedding with Peter in 2005, labelled the film as boring.

The former I Am A Celebrity star said, "It reminded me of times when you know everyone in Greek heritage comes to be related to each other." She continued, "I was like I don’t need to see all this, I have been there, done that."

Peter and Katie split in 2009, ending their four marriage, and since then, they have had a tumultuous relationship.

According to Daily Mail, Peter is proud of his Greek-Cypriot heritage and even revealed that he is teaching his kids Greek to speak to their family.

Katie Price and Peter Andre share two kids, a son Junior, and a daughter Princess.

