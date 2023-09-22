 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Taylor Swift files trademark application for Swiftmas with USPTO
Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO

Taylor Swift has recently submitted a trademark application, for the term "Swiftmas" to the United States Trademark and Patent Office. 

This application was filed on September 15, 2023. If approved it would grant Taylor rights to use the term and logo on items, including journals, stationery, as well as clothing like tops, bottoms, and headwear.

According to The Mirror, Taylor Swift has previously sought trademark protection for "Swiftmas" in years. This term refers to a virtual event hosted by the singer during her 1989 era. 

Back in those days of holiday celebrations in 1989, she used to surprise her fans (often known as Swifties) with gifts. These surprise gifts humorously referred to as SwiftEx by the songstress, were sent through FedEx.

Reports suggest that Taylor personally took the time to wrap those gifts herself. In an interview with Billboard magazine, one of her fans hailed the pop sensation, saying, "There's no one, in the music industry who has a heart than she does."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October video

Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'visibly' apart on 'awful lot of days'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'visibly' apart on 'awful lot of days'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to attend 'Parenting Classes' amid messy divorce drama

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to attend 'Parenting Classes' amid messy divorce drama
Katie Price throws shade at ex-husband Peter Andre in latest podcast episode video

Katie Price throws shade at ex-husband Peter Andre in latest podcast episode
King Charles, French President have 'archaic' way of showing love to wives

King Charles, French President have 'archaic' way of showing love to wives
Prince Harry wants to 'compromise', 'forever hopes' for call from William

Prince Harry wants to 'compromise', 'forever hopes' for call from William
Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe

Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe
Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts video

Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo
Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration

Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration
Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations