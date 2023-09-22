 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Stray Kids members get injured in car crash, cancel shows

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Stray Kids members get injured in car crash, cancel shows
Stray Kids members get injured in car crash, cancel shows

Stray Kids were recently involved in a car crash, and won’t be performing for a while.

The upcoming tour schedule for Stray Kids has been changed after three of its members were injured in a car accident. 

The group won’t be performing at the Milan Fashion Week and Seungmin’s Birthday YouTube Live event.

A translated statement by JYP Entertainment read: “Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were involved in "minor car collision" while returning to their dorms after a scheduled engagement.”

The boys involved in the crash went through a medical examination which concluded that "none of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured."

Subsequently, medical professionals have advised the performers to receive treatment and rest for a while.

The statement added: “JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can do to support their recovery.”

However, the unharmed members, Bang Chan, Changbin and HAN, will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift romance rumours for fame: ‘A brilliant PR move’

Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift romance rumours for fame: ‘A brilliant PR move’
Shakira wants to raise kids with their father Gerard Pique: 'My biggest dream' video

Shakira wants to raise kids with their father Gerard Pique: 'My biggest dream'
Travis Kelce reveals back story behind Taylor Swift attending his game

Travis Kelce reveals back story behind Taylor Swift attending his game
Kate Middleton suffered ‘irreparable’ damage after being dragged into ‘mucky saga’

Kate Middleton suffered ‘irreparable’ damage after being dragged into ‘mucky saga’
Shakira reveals how excessive media scrutiny affected her kids amid Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals how excessive media scrutiny affected her kids amid Gerard Pique split
Rami Malek, Emma Corrin reveal relationship status with park date

Rami Malek, Emma Corrin reveal relationship status with park date

Shakira talks of her shattered ‘dream’ of having ‘together forever’ with ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira talks of her shattered ‘dream’ of having ‘together forever’ with ex Gerard Piqué
Kylie Jenner's lock screen features wholesome selfie with beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner's lock screen features wholesome selfie with beau Timothée Chalamet
Joe Jonas' chances of winning in ‘misleading’ Sophie Turner lawsuit laid bare

Joe Jonas' chances of winning in ‘misleading’ Sophie Turner lawsuit laid bare
Sophie Turner discloses details of fight with Joe Jonas prior divorce

Sophie Turner discloses details of fight with Joe Jonas prior divorce
Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO

Taylor Swift files trademark application for 'Swiftmas' with USPTO
Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October video

Britney Spears' 2002 movie 'Crossroads' to return to theatres in October