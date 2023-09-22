Stray Kids members get injured in car crash, cancel shows

Stray Kids were recently involved in a car crash, and won’t be performing for a while.

The upcoming tour schedule for Stray Kids has been changed after three of its members were injured in a car accident.

The group won’t be performing at the Milan Fashion Week and Seungmin’s Birthday YouTube Live event.

A translated statement by JYP Entertainment read: “Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were involved in "minor car collision" while returning to their dorms after a scheduled engagement.”

The boys involved in the crash went through a medical examination which concluded that "none of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured."

Subsequently, medical professionals have advised the performers to receive treatment and rest for a while.

The statement added: “JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can do to support their recovery.”

However, the unharmed members, Bang Chan, Changbin and HAN, will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival.