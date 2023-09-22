Joe Jonas and Sophie slapped with 'courteous, respectful' court order amid divorce row

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, following their decision to seek a divorce, have been directed by the court to refrain from making negative comments about the other parent or interrogating the children about the private life of the other parent.

The court order, as reported by The Mirror, emphasizes the importance of shielding the children from any potential conflicts or hostilities between the parents.

"It is the children's right to be spared from experiencing and witnessing any animosity or ill-feeling, if any should occur, between the parents, and the minor children should be encouraged to maintain love, respect, and affection for both parents."

Furthermore, the order specifies that "the relationship between the parents shall be courteous and respectful as possible, relatively formal, low-key, and public".

The court expects Joe and Sophie to communicate with their children in a manner that is "age-appropriate" and to considers their level of maturity.



Based on their recent actions, the same Florida order outlines the requirement for both parents to attend a four-hour parenting class to comply with the laws of the state and ensure the well-being of their children.



According to Sophie's filed petition, Joe initiated the divorce paperwork on September 1, but she only learned of it through the media on September 5.

She requested the court to instruct Joe to return the children to her custody, enabling them to go back to their home in England. She alleges in her New York petition that Joe is withholding the children's passports and asserts that their actual home and residence are in England.

However, it to be noted that the divorce paperwork was filed in Florida, which imposes restrictions on relocating the children after divorce initiation, given that the children had been touring with the Jonas Brothers until recently.

Therefore, Joe's team countered this claim, stating that complying with Sophie's demand to surrender the children’s passports would violate the Florida Court order.