Hailey Bieber channels '80s glamour in Rhode's peptide tints photoshoot: Pic

Hailey Bieber, the 26-year-old model, fresh from celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber during a memorable trip to Japan, is actively promoting Rhode's new peptide tints for her brand.

In a captivating 80s-inspired photo shoot, the model rocked a stylish tousled updo and eye-catching statement earrings. She complemented her look with a tiny black leotard, white socks, and silk slippers.

Adding a touch of sparkle to her ensemble, she adorned herself with an assortment of metallic jewelry pieces during the photoshoot.

Hailey, a social media sensation, launched her skincare brand in June last year and has been actively involved as the company's creative director from its inception.



She has been a prominent face in various promotional photoshoots throughout the past year, personally engaging in her brand's marketing efforts.



In an interview with Forbes, Hailey shared her vision for the new product line, saying, "I think that skincare and beauty should be fun, and these tints are meant to be playful."



Forbes reports that Rhode, originally catering to customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, is set to expand its reach into five additional European markets on the same day of the promotional campaign.