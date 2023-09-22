 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘drifting away’ into difficult waters

A royal expert has just stepped forward to highlight their own fears regarding the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

It has all been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece touched upon the major problem causing the drift in the first place.

It reads, “Brand Sussex has taken on so much water it is struggling to stay afloat, a serious situation indeed given that the duke and duchess now pick up their own many, many bills.”

“For months now, it has been apparent that the couple, who Meghan famously and nauseatingly claimed, ‘We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together,’ are now drifting off in divergent directions, image and work-wise.”

Before concluding she also pointed out the stark contrast between Meghan Markle’s charted out path and Prince Harry’s complete silence on the matter by saying, “Harry’s prospects are much less shiny and exciting.”

