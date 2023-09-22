 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat disses Kardashians in new song

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Doja Cat disses Kardashians in new song
Doja Cat disses Kardashians in new song

Doja Cat has allegedly insulted the Kardashian family branding them "plastic" in her new song.

The song from her album Scarlet has sparked debate on social media about how the family would react to the song.

According to Daily Mail, Doja previously became a meme over her seemingly cold exchange with Kylie Jenner, 26, at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show last year. 

In her new song she sings "Tell me why ol' shorty walkin' like she got a stick in her a*s. And pretty face, plastic, it's givin' Kardashian".

The singer's fans are convinced that she risks facing the wrath of the whole Kardashian family.

"I've listened to two songs on Doja Cat’s scarlet album. and she’s already coming for the Kardashians and Billie Eilish," a user wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter.

"Pretty face plastic, it’s giving Kardashian Okay Doja cat pop off sister you ate with that," said another. 

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show

Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show
Meghan Markle has toppled off a cliff and ‘right into a bin fire’

Meghan Markle has toppled off a cliff and ‘right into a bin fire’
Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory with childhood photo: ‘Always excited’

Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory with childhood photo: ‘Always excited’

Prince Harry’s taken on ‘too much water’: ‘Can’t stay afloat’

Prince Harry’s taken on ‘too much water’: ‘Can’t stay afloat’
Jordanian royals give Prince William and Kate run for their money

Jordanian royals give Prince William and Kate run for their money

Kelly Clarkson gushes over ‘really cool’ kids: ‘They're so advanced'

Kelly Clarkson gushes over ‘really cool’ kids: ‘They're so advanced'
Kelly Clarkson features daughter River in ‘You Don’t Make Me Cry’ deluxe edition

Kelly Clarkson features daughter River in ‘You Don’t Make Me Cry’ deluxe edition

Reaction to speech shows King Charles should pay heed to mother's advice

Reaction to speech shows King Charles should pay heed to mother's advice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘drifting away’ into difficult waters

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘drifting away’ into difficult waters
Fans gather outside Bordeaux city as King Charles wraps up visit to France

Fans gather outside Bordeaux city as King Charles wraps up visit to France

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ trailer promises intense drama and HUGE cash prize video

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ trailer promises intense drama and HUGE cash prize

Prince Harry is ‘nothing more’ than a ‘lemon’: ‘Less shiny or exciting’

Prince Harry is ‘nothing more’ than a ‘lemon’: ‘Less shiny or exciting’