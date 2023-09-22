Doja Cat disses Kardashians in new song

Doja Cat has allegedly insulted the Kardashian family branding them "plastic" in her new song.

The song from her album Scarlet has sparked debate on social media about how the family would react to the song.



According to Daily Mail, Doja previously became a meme over her seemingly cold exchange with Kylie Jenner, 26, at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show last year.

In her new song she sings "Tell me why ol' shorty walkin' like she got a stick in her a*s. And pretty face, plastic, it's givin' Kardashian".



The singer's fans are convinced that she risks facing the wrath of the whole Kardashian family.

"I've listened to two songs on Doja Cat’s scarlet album. and she’s already coming for the Kardashians and Billie Eilish," a user wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter.

"Pretty face plastic, it’s giving Kardashian Okay Doja cat pop off sister you ate with that," said another.

