Saturday, September 23, 2023
Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott set to reunite at daughter's wedding

Eminem will be reuniting with his ex-wife Kim Scott, whom he had married twice earlier. The star rapper's ex-wife confirmed that the couple will reunite at their daughter, Hailie Jade Mather's, upcoming wedding.

The 50-year-old rapper had a roller coaster ride in his marriage with Kim Scott as they married for the first time in 1999 and ended their marriage in 2001.

The Lose Yourself rapper was sued by Kim over lyrics of one of his songs about her, the couple settled the matter outside of court and reconciled their differences before marrying again in 2006. Eminem and Kim again ended their relationship a year later.

According to Metro, the pair will reunite again at their 27-year-old daughter's wedding, who is marrying her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock. The details of their marriage schedule have not been revealed as of now.

In an interview with The Sun, Kim was asked if she would attend the marriage ceremony of Haili with Eminem, and she replied, "Yes, of course." In response to another question, she said that she was seeing Eminem not often but often enough.

She said that she is close to her adult children and is in contact with Eminem. 

