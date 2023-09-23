 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Danny Masterson knew about Bijou's upcoming divorce filing, following his sentence

Danny Masterson knew about Bijou's upcoming divorce filing, following his sentence

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, suddenly filed for divorce from her husband after he was sentenced to 30 years of life in prison following his conviction for two rape charges against him. 

Now, it has been revealed that the divorce was not sudden, and Danny was not surprised by it at all.

According to TMZ, the sources close to the estranged couple revealed to the publication that Masterson was already aware that Bijou would file for divorce and he was not blindsided by it.

The insider added that the estranged couple's main concern is to protect their daughter from upcoming legal challenges.

As per the publication, it has been speculated that Bijou's divorce filing might be a bid to protect their daughter's future assets in case someone files civil lawsuits. However, the exact reason behind the divorce filing remains unclear.

Bijou remained steadfast in her support for her now estranged husband throughout the trial. She wrote a letter to the judge urging him to consider Danny's extraordinary role in their family as a father and husband. 

