Pete Davidson finds love again with 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson has reportedly found love again with actress Madelyn Cline just a month after his break-up with Chase Sui Wonders.

It has been reported that Pete and Outer Banks star wants to keep things under the radar as both just got out of their previous relationships, and it remains unclear when both stars started dating.

According to Page Six, an insider revealed to US Weekly, "Pete and Madelyn are dating."

The insider continued that the pair had breakfast together after spending the night together at Beverly Hills Hotel.

They added, "Pete and Madelyn kept things casual and appeared to be extremely low-key, wearing baseball hats."

People Magazine reported a month earlier that Pete has called it quits with 27-year-old Chase Sui Wonders, after almost one year of dating.

While Outer Banks star Cline was reportedly dating Jackson Guthy since June 2022 and called it quits in July 2023. The reps of the alleged celebrity couple have not responded to the publication's request for comment.