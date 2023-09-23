 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Taylor Swift mobilizes thousands of first-time voters with single Instagram post

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Taylor Swift once again demonstrated her significant impact on her dedicated fanbase, known as Swifties, when she encouraged them to register to vote on National Registration Day. 

Swift's Instagram appeal, facilitated by the non-profit and non-partisan organization Vote.org, resonated strongly with her massive following of 272 million Instagram supporters, resulting in registration of over 35,000 first-time voters.

Additionally, an impressive 50,000 individuals confirmed their existing voter registration status. Vote.org's CEO, Andrea Hailey, announced these remarkable figures in a press release.

The CEO expressed her gratitude to the singer for leveraging her influence to promote the democratic process, writing, "Dear @taylorswift13 - may these stats serve as our love letter to you for amplifying voter voices! Together, we make democracy shine!"

The impact of Swift's call to action extended beyond these numbers. There was a remarkable 115% increase in the registration of 18-year-olds compared to the previous year, with a total of more than 1.3 million individuals visiting the website in response to Swift's post. 

Reflecting on Taylor Swift's significant influence on the recent surge in first-time voter registrations, Andrea Hailey expressed hope for the future, highlighting the eagerness of this generation to participate in shaping the outcomes of upcoming elections. She recognized their energy as a game changer, emphasizing that they are the driving force for future change.

Nick Morrow, the communications director for Vote.org, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the website experienced an impressive surge in traffic, with an average of 13,000 users every 30 minutes. 

In a nod to Swift's birth date and favorite number, Morrow added, "13! Let's just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned! #NVRD."

This inspiring initiative began when the singer-songwriter encouraged her fans to participate in the upcoming midterm elections through a statement posted on her Instagram Stories. In her post, Swift emphasized the importance of voter registration and civic engagement, urging her fans to use their voices to effect change. She concluded her message with a link to Vote.org, simplifying the registration process for her followers.

Swift's foray into politics dates back to 2018 when she voiced her support for Tennessee's Democratic Senate candidate, Phil Bredesen, and criticized his Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, for her stance on LGBTQ rights and her voting record on the Violence Against Women Act in 2013. 

The Pennsylvania native continued to stress the significance of voting in 2020 and, more recently, encouraged her fans, including those residing in Nashville, to participate in the city's hotly contested mayoral election. Swift even shared a selfie featuring an "I voted today" sticker on her Instagram Stories, reinforcing her commitment to civic engagement.

