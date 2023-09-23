 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

When Eminems ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice
When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice 

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott's troubled relationship with the rapstar was the top headline of the press in the noughties. But there was one incident which shook the media after the latter tried to take his life.

And it was not due to the Shady rapper.

When Eminems ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

In 2021, the 48-year-old's beloved mother, Kathy Sluck, breathed her last at 65 in Michigan, prompting suicidal effects on the mother-of-three.

Per TMZ, one of her children instantly called 9/11 after finding her with deep cuts in her leg's back, adding that she was "surrounded by blood and pills on her bathroom floor."

At the time of rescue, the authorities were forced to restrain her as she was combative in her Macomb, Michigan, home.

Interestingly, it was not the first time she committed suicide. The 8 Mile star's estranged wife admitted to crashing her car after she was looking for death amid drunk driving in 2015.

Nonetheless, Kim revealed the rehab therapy bore fruits as she told The U.S. Sun this month that her health improved exponentially as the suicidal thoughts faded in the past.

Explaining her rehab journey, she said, "It's been hard; I lost my mom, my dad, and my sister [over the past 10 years].

Adding, "[But] I'm good. I've been clean since about October, I went to Jefferson House ... for 45 days."

Moreover, she also credited her erstwhile partner for being a source of encouragement despite their past troubles, which included a failed marriage spanning only two years (1999-2001) and a remarriage in 2006 that also ended up in separation for good a year later.

After the nasty double divorce, Eminem made amends with Kim after apologizing for his behavior in the track Bad Husband in 2017.

"We brought out the worst in each other/ Someone had to make the sparring end/'Cause I loved you, but I hated that me/ And I don't wanna see that side again/ But I'm sorry, Kim/ More than you could ever comprehend," he rapped.

The pair shares a daughter, Hailie Jade, 27.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event video

Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event
Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him

Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him
Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true
Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?

Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?
Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star
Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams
Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit

Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit
Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk video

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk