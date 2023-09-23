When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott's troubled relationship with the rapstar was the top headline of the press in the noughties. But there was one incident which shook the media after the latter tried to take his life.

And it was not due to the Shady rapper.

In 2021, the 48-year-old's beloved mother, Kathy Sluck, breathed her last at 65 in Michigan, prompting suicidal effects on the mother-of-three.

Per TMZ, one of her children instantly called 9/11 after finding her with deep cuts in her leg's back, adding that she was "surrounded by blood and pills on her bathroom floor."

At the time of rescue, the authorities were forced to restrain her as she was combative in her Macomb, Michigan, home.

Interestingly, it was not the first time she committed suicide. The 8 Mile star's estranged wife admitted to crashing her car after she was looking for death amid drunk driving in 2015.

Nonetheless, Kim revealed the rehab therapy bore fruits as she told The U.S. Sun this month that her health improved exponentially as the suicidal thoughts faded in the past.

Explaining her rehab journey, she said, "It's been hard; I lost my mom, my dad, and my sister [over the past 10 years].

Adding, "[But] I'm good. I've been clean since about October, I went to Jefferson House ... for 45 days."

Moreover, she also credited her erstwhile partner for being a source of encouragement despite their past troubles, which included a failed marriage spanning only two years (1999-2001) and a remarriage in 2006 that also ended up in separation for good a year later.

After the nasty double divorce, Eminem made amends with Kim after apologizing for his behavior in the track Bad Husband in 2017.

"We brought out the worst in each other/ Someone had to make the sparring end/'Cause I loved you, but I hated that me/ And I don't wanna see that side again/ But I'm sorry, Kim/ More than you could ever comprehend," he rapped.

The pair shares a daughter, Hailie Jade, 27.