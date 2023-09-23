 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’
Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry has ‘completely shed’ his ‘juvenile insecurity’ and is now happy being a ‘boring middle-aged dad’.

These claims have been issued by royal columnist Michael Deacon.

He broke all of this down in his piece for The Telegraph.

The topic revolved around Prince Harry’s absence from Beyonce’s concert, on the second night.

Mr Deacon responded to it all by saying, “Frankly, though, I very much doubt that his absence implies anything untoward. Quite the opposite, in fact. I bet Harry couldn’t have been happier.”

“Because the truth is, there’s nothing that we midlife men love better than being left home alone by our wives.”

“Happily, by the time you reach your late 30s – like Harry – you’ve shed this juvenile insecurity, and can finally admit to yourself, and the world, that you’d far sooner stay in to watch a documentary about grouting on UKTV Sheds. Yes, you’re a boring middle-aged dad – and you don’t care who knows it.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’
Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir
Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'

Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'
Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son

'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son
Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’
Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills
Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’

Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’