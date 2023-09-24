Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ultimately lost the war, in their bid to win the battle.

Insights into all of this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on all matters, in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she warned fans about the lack of respect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be inviting within the US.

She began by saying, “In the fight with Buckingham Palace for American hearts and minds, Harry and Meghan are now looking like, while they might have won a few battles, ultimately they have lost the war.”

Before concluding she also added, “The Sussexes might have thrown the monarchy and William and Kate under the bus, repeatedly, but Lazarus-like the prince and princess are enjoying approval ratings that are perkier than a surgically-enhanced C-cup.”