 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’
 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ultimately lost the war, in their bid to win the battle.

Insights into all of this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on all matters, in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she warned fans about the lack of respect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be inviting within the US.

She began by saying, “In the fight with Buckingham Palace for American hearts and minds, Harry and Meghan are now looking like, while they might have won a few battles, ultimately they have lost the war.”

Before concluding she also added, “The Sussexes might have thrown the monarchy and William and Kate under the bus, repeatedly, but Lazarus-like the prince and princess are enjoying approval ratings that are perkier than a surgically-enhanced C-cup.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'
Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir
Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'

Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'
Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son

'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son
Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’
Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’

Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’
Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills
Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’

Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’